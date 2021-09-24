Electronics recycling event coming early October

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Regional Arts Council and REACT E-Cycling In.c in Horseheads have partnered to provide an electronics recycling event in Towanda.

The event will be held at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda to dispose of old and no-longer-used electronics on Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the event, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council will also be accepting cash donations to support arts programs for children and adults in the community. Donations aren’t required in order to recycle your electronics.

Bradford County and REACT are urging the community to bring their electronics because most devices we use every day contain some kind of toxic materials, so there is a need for organizations to be able to recycle obsolete electronics.