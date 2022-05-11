(WETM) — There will be enhanced potential for brush fire spread throughout the Twin Tiers, with multiple counties listed as high risk on New York and Pennsylvania wildfire danger maps.

According to maps from the NYS DEC and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation, all counties in New York are currently at code yellow (high risk) for potential brush fires, including Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler. In Pennsylvania, Potter, Bradford and Tioga all sit at code yellow as well.

Today’s forecast calls for low humidity combined with full sunshine, leading to an elevated risk for wildfire spread throughout the area.

The NYS DEC map reads a code yellow alert as “All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.”

The NYS burn ban remains in effect until this Saturday, May 14.

Map Courtesy of the NYS DEC