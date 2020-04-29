Elevator replacement underway at Elmira College’s Twin Tower dorms

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College President Dr. Charles Lindsay and John McCracken of Elmira Code Enforcement tell 18 News that work on the elevators is on-going in the Twin Tower dorms.

Dr. Lindsay says that Tower B’s elevators have “been installed and is operating” and that the work is on-going at Tower A, which is expected to be completed by the end of May. He says the college will “easily make the deadline to have students in both towers.”

McCracken says the city has not signed off on the elevators as of yet.

Due to COVID-19, Elmira College could potentially limit the number of students in each dorm.

“There may be more single (rooms) than in the past, there would be a limit on public gatherings so there’s a certain class size, so that anything above it, you would be offering a virtual experience,” Dr. Lindsay said on Wednesday.

The college is awaiting guidance from the Council of Independent Colleges regarding those limitations.

The dorms were closed in August 2019, shortly before students arrived, due to the elevator issue. Students who were set to live in those dorms were moved to separate buildings on campus.

The Twin Towers dorms were opened in the late 1960s and have eight floors in each tower. They house 382 co-ed students each semester, according to the University’s website, making it the largest on-campus residence.