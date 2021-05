(WETM) – Elm Chevrolet in Elmira held their first Food Truck Friday event this week, starting with Somethin To Taco Bout.

“Stop by, have some food, look at some vehicles, you know, just a fun thing to do,” said Sales Manager Chris Silvers. “Enjoy some good food and beautiful weather, it’s that time of year.”

Elm Chevrolet hopes to have a new vendor every week throughout the summer months.