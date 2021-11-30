Elm Chevrolet offering free lunch at COVID vaccine clinic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elm Chevrolet in downtown Elmira is holding a COVID vaccine clinic this week with an incentive for first-time vaccine recipients.

The dealership will host a vaccine clinic on Thursday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its East Church Street location.

Those getting their first dose of a vaccine will also receive a free lunch from Los Panchos.

All three vaccines are being offered, as well as Moderna and Pfizer boosters for anyone eligible.

Walk-ins are welcome until 2:30 p.m., but you can register by calling Arnot Health at 800-952-2662.