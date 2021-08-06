Elmira 18-year-old charged for fentanyl possession, 1400 lethal doses found

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cameron McPherson, 18, was arrested by the Elmira Police Department on Wednesday, August 4 for possessing over 1400 lethal doses of fentanyl.

On Wednesday night around 11 p.m., Elmira Police officers saw three people walking on Fulton St. toward Pulford Lane. They believed one to be Mcpherson and knew he had a warrant for his arrest.

Police say they saw McPherson attempt to hide “in a secluded area behind a business”.

When officers approached the men, two ran away and McPherson was stopped behind the building.

Police searched McPherson and found a plastic bag of fentanyl, a digital scale, as well as cash.

McPherson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and arranged to Elmira City Court the next morning.