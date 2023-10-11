ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Applications are now open for affordable apartments that are under construction in Elmira.

The Reynolds Way Apartments are made up of four buildings located at 406 East Church Street, 416 East Church Street, 310 Academy Place, and 319 William Street. There’s a total of 41 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units available between the four buildings for individuals and families whose income falls within certain ranges.

Amenities in the units will include central air conditioning, dishwashers, elevators, on-site laundry, community rooms, and storage spaces.

A table showing the available units and the requirements can be found below:

Unit Size Available Units Household Members Household Income Monthly Rent Studio 5 1 person $21,000 to $28,900 $525 Studio 5 2 people $21,000 to $33,000 $525 1 Bedroom 7 1 person $24,600 to $28,000 $615 1 Bedroom 7 2 people $24,600 to $33,000 $615 2 Bedrooms 3 2 people $29,600 to $33,000 $740 2 Bedrooms 3 3 people $29,600 to $37,150 $740 2 Bedrooms 3 4 people $29,600 to $41,250 $740 1 Bedroom 13 1 person $21,000 to $34,680 $700 1 Bedroom 13 2 people $21,000 to $39,600 $700

Applications can be found online on Arbor Leasing’s website. Those that are interested in applying can also call 866-992-7267, email bpierce@arbordevelopment.org, or stop by the leasing office located at 26 Bridge Street in Corning for an application. Applicants applying by mail or in person will need to provide their address along with the address and the name of the building they’d like to apply to.

Applications for these apartments must be postmarked by Nov. 20, and sending more than one application will disqualify applicants. The lottery that will determine which applications will be reviewed for tenancy will be held on Zoom from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Dec. 4. Priority admissions will be given to the two hearing and vision disability units, the five mobility disability units, and the 13 Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI) units.

More information about these units and the application process can be found on Arbor Leasing’s website or on this document.