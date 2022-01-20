Elmira and Corning NAACP Chapters Host Virtual MLK Event

by: Van Delbridge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira and Corning NAACP hosted a virtual celebration tonight in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy.

Dr. King’s “We Cannot Walk Alone” quote is the theme for this year’s local chapter’s focus and taken directly from King’s “I Have A Dream Speech.”

Dr. Martin Luther King gives his “I Have A Dream Speech” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1963.

  

Local Chapter President, Georgia Verdier, is a pillar in the community and hopeful for progress.

“If you want change, you have to be a change agent,” said Verdier.

The event also featured a keynote speaker, Rev. Gerald Glover, where he emphasized the importance of unity amongst all and how we stand on the shoulders of giants.

“If it wasn’t for Martin Luther King’s and John Lewis’s, and many, many more, we’d still be in the dark,” said Glover.

Verdier and Glover hope all who attended walk away empowered to push for the change Dr. King embodied.

