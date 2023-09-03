ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Animal Shelter is in desperate need of donations right now. For all of September, Finger Lakes Health Care FCU is accepting and matching donations for the shelter.

According to FLHC FCU, the Elmira Animal Shelter currently has over 200 cats and needs more supplies to keep up with their care. Until the end of September, those who would like to help the shelter can bring donations to the credit union, which is located at 519 Hart St. in Elmira.

The shelter’s biggest needs at the moment are non-clumping cat litter, disinfecting bleach (this is different from regular household bleaches), canned kitten food, canned cat food, Purina Cat Chow Complete dry cat food (it comes in a blue bag), and Purina dry kitten food (it comes in a yellow bag). Laundry soap, dish soap, towels, and small blankets would be helpful at the moment as well. Treats, toys, and other supplies will also be accepted.

Cash donations will also be very helpful for the shelter. FLHC FCU will be matching cash donations for the rest of the month.

If you have been thinking about adding a kitty to your home, consider adopting a cat from the Elmira Animal Shelter or one of the other full animal shelters in the Southern Tier. Information about the Elmira Animal Shelter, including its hours and adoption fees, can be found on the City of Elmira’s website.