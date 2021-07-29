Elmira announces recommendations for first half of their $28 million American Rescue Plan spending

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira City Manager Michael Collins has released spending recommendations to the city council for spending half of the $28 million received under the American Rescue Plan.

The recommendations were developed by an internal committee consisting of Mayor Dan Mandell, Deputy Mayor Joseph Duffy, Councilmember Brent Stermer, Community Development Director Emma Miran, City Chamberlain Charmain Cattan and the City Manager, P. Michael Collins.

The following recommendations will be presented to City Council for approval:

· Approximately 35% for Investments in Water, Sewer and Broadband Infrastructure

· Approximately 23% will be designated for Assistance to Households, Small Business and Nonprofits

· Approximately 17% will be designated for Lost Revenue 2020 Actual versus 2019 Actual

· Approximately 17% will be designated for Tourism

· Approximately 8% will be designated for Premium Pay for Employees

Exact proposals for how the money would be spent in each of the categories was not released prior to the city council meeting.

The city has received half of the $28 million received through the legislation and will receive the other half at a later date.

A special Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 5:30 PM at City Hall, 3rd Floor Law Library, at which the utilization of these funds will be presented for Council vote.