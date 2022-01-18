Elmira bakery offering Betty White-themed treats

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lights Bakery Shop in Elmira is serving up cookies and cupcakes in honor of the late Betty White and her love for animals.

The local event is perfectly paired to the bake shop’s mission.

“Lights is a staple in the community and the majority of people here are really big animal lovers,” said Manager Jodi Skroskznik.

The treats resemble the Golden Girls actress as she was a lifelong animal rights advocate, and customers can purchase all white half-moons, Betty cupcakes and decorated Betty cut-out cookies.

Skroskznik said a portion of all the proceeds will go toward local animal shelters.