Elmira Bikes crowdfunding a Community Bike Shop – over half of goal raised so far

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Bikes is a small but passionate community of cycling enthusiasts from in and around Elmira. Yesterday, their director, Tara Escudero, started a crowdfunding campaign to open a community bike shop right here in Elmira. They are converting an old bar on 200 West Fifth Street into a working shop.

“There are community bike shops all over the world they all function slightly differently. If they already have a bike and we can show them how to properly and safely fix their own bike and provide the tools and parts for that.” Said Tara. The goal of this project is not to have people drop their bikes off and pay someone to fix it because it will be run by volunteers. Rather, the goal is to allow people inside the shop to fix their own bikes, to teach people how to fix their bikes, and provide the tools and parts necessary.

Upon moving to the Twin Tiers 5 years ago, Tara started Elmira Bikes and posted about rides on Facebook. Some rides would have 50 people participating. She believes that biking is a lost transportation form with infrastructure being so heavily focused on automobiles.

“I think it’s just an aspect of public life that we’re missing, you know the last 75 years. We have not invested in public infrastructure public transit has been stripped away and roses are made for cars, not people, and riding bikes is a very simple way to take back public space and roads for people.” Said Tara.

They hope to open the Community Bike Shop in early May to celebrate Bike Month. If they reach their crowdfunding goal, they have the chance to have that amount matched, which would give them $10,000.