Elmira business “The Quicker Printer” acquired by Binghamton company

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A long-time downtown Elmira business has been acquired by the regional company Dataflow.

According to the company, The Quicker Printer on Gray Street was acquired by the Binghamton-based company Dataflow, Inc. The Quicker Printer was founded and has operated in Elmira since 1977.

The merged companies plan to expand offerings from its current Elmira location at 210 W. Gray Street.

“It’s exciting to be able to put two family-owned businesses together. Not only do our corporate cultures align nicely, but also our focus on making each customer interaction a positive one. This acquisition is part of our efforts to bring new products and services to our client base across Upstate New York,” said Dan Zimmerman, President, and CEO of Dataflow.

Steve Cheek, Chief Commerce Officer, commented, “This will help us help our clients brand their businesses even better with expanded print-related offerings provided to our clients in the Southern Tier and beyond. Regardless of how our clients prefer to market themselves, whether it be through traditional print and mailing services, signage, apparel, or any other promotional items, we’ll be able to support them.”