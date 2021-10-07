Elmira businesses holding Halloween costume & sneaker drive for kids

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local businesses are collecting Halloween costumes and sneakers to help Elmira elementary students enjoy the Halloween holiday and school events.

Costumes are being collected for students between Pre-K and 2nd grade in sizes 4T-10, as well as shoe sizes “little kids 10” to a size 4.

Items can be dropped off at Gerould’s Pharmacy on 215 Hoffman Street, Rainbow Lettering at 1329 College Ave, or Notre Dame High School at 1400 Maple Ave. in Elmira.

Items will be collected after Oct. 25 to be distributed to local students before the holiday.