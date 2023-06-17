ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira and Corning honored Juneteenth at Ernie Park on June 17, 2023.

There were many different artist, exhibitors, food vendors, music, storytelling, activities to entertain children and a hot glass show.

Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, June 19, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln emancipated Africans in America. Union troops reached Galveston Bay, Texas with news of freedom. Nearly 250,000 Africans in America were free by executive decree on Juneteenth or Freedom Day.

“I’m happy to see people out here even though they might not even know what Juneteenth is all about,” said Georgia Verdier, President of the Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP.

Verdier added, “But when they leave here today, they’re going to have some sense of what they were celebrating something called Juneteenth. And it might encourage them to research the history or ask somebody a little bit about it. It’s a teaching time a learning time, and I’m hopeful that we have written something on the pages that might have been blank, but it has some meaning for some of the people here.