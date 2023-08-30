ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Habitat for Humanity and the City of Elmira are partnering with Cities RISE to host a community clean-up in Elmira.

The community clean-up will take place on Sept. 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Volunteers will help with landscaping, litter pick-up and minor painting and repairs in the area.

All are invited to participate in the event. You can register for one or both days by filling out this form. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and snacks for participating.

For more information about the event, contact 607-734-1361 or info@chemungcountyhabitat.org.