Elmira City Budget Proposal highlights property taxes, more police officers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira City Manager Michael Collins presented his proposed 2022 budget to the media on Friday outlining goals for 2022 that include promoting tourism and economic/community development.

One of the highlights of Collins’ $12,173,335 budget proposal is no increase in city property tax and a plan to use American Rescue Plan funds to hire two additional Elmira Police officers. Two additional officers would bring the department’s budgeted staff up to 74.

The budget also requests a full-time public liaison to promote tourism for the city, which would also be funded through American Rescue Plan funds.

Elmira received more than $28.2 million from the American Rescue Plan in March 2021. Funds from the program have already been used or allocated for the Property Rehab Expenses Program, broadband, business and non-profit programs, tourism, water, sewer, and COVID-19 medical expenses.

The budget proposal also includes funding from the New York State Attorney General’s Office for neighborhood revitalization projects focusing on new policies and practices for Code Enforcement and neighborhood housing policies.

2022 Capital Budget Proposal

Parks and Rec: $120,000

Mark Twain Golf Course: $285,000

Transportation: $2,358,600

Buildings: $720,000

Emergency Services: $491,500

Fleet: $901,000

Management Services: 47,235

American Rescue Plan: $7,200,000

DRI/Restore NY/TAP: $0

Other: $50,000

Total Capital Spending: $12,173,335

Funding for capital projects includes more than $6.9 million in federal funding (including ARP funds), $2.1 million in state funding, $165,000 in community development, and nearly $3 million in net borrowing.

All four local labor unions are also under contract after the city reached a four-year agreement with the Local 709 Elmira Professional Firefighters, effective Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2025. The contracts for the school traffic officers and CSEA are up at the end of 2022.

The city’s S&P Global rating was also assessed as a “BBB+” with indicated a stable financial outlook.

Collins’ presentation can be read below:

“I look forward to 2022 and the positive things that will be coming to our City,” said Collins. “I am pleased to submit this budget to City Council and I look forward to the supporting votes to pass this budget in early 2022.”