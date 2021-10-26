Elmira City Council approves plan to lease new Elmira Police cars

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City Council voted Monday night to approve the leasing of five new cars for the Elmira Police Department.

Elmira City Manager Michael Collins and the Elmira Police Department requested approval to lease two 2021 Ford model Escape vehicles and three new 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles from Enterprise Fleet Management.

The city council voted 6-0 in approval of the leases with councilmember Tory Kitching absent for Monday’s vote.

Elmira Police expect to receive the new vehicles in April 2022 to make their vehicle force uniform.

“The goal is to make it a uniform piece of machinery that is the same,” said Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz during a recent city council workshop. “It is going to take [time], but we are piece-mealing it.”

Collins says the city will be leasing these vehicles for about $68,000 from April-December through the 2022 operating budget.

“Right now, we have some vehicles that have about 120,000 miles,” said Collins. “So, the repair of an older car certainly costs more than the repair of a new car, which typically would be covered under warranty.”

The vehicle leases are subject to corporation counsel approval.