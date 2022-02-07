Elmira City Council meetings to reopen in person

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As New York State sees a continuing decline in COVID cases each week, the City of Elmira will soon be reopening council meetings in-person to the public.

The first in-person Elmira City Council meeting will be February 10 at 10:30 a.m. in the City Law Library on the third floor of City Hall. However, COVID protocols will still be in place, and masks will be required.

The City Council agendas and minutes will continue to be available remotely online, with more access information available on the city website.

The announcement comes days after the Chemung County Legislature announced its meeting would also reopen in person. The first legislature meeting is February 7.

