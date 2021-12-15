Elmira City Council to consider allowing alcohol advertising on electronic billboards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City Council is considering whether to allow advertisements for alcohol on the electronic billboards along College Ave. and Madison Ave.

According to a letter from Elmira City Manager Michael Collins, Park Outdoor Advertising has requested the city amend their lease to allow advertising on the digital signboard for “actual alcohol product.”

The billboards, which are owned by Park Outdoor Advertising, are not allowed to feature several topics, including marijuana/cannabis, tobacco/nicotine products, politics, religion, anything detrimental to the City of Elmira, or anything that violates zoning, federal, state, or city law.

Elmira and Park Outdoor Advertising began their lease in September 2018 for the digital billboards on 1304 Colleg Avenue and the corner of East Water Street and Madison Ave.

The city council is scheduled to meet on December 16 for a workshop and hold an official city council meeting on Dec. 20 to review the lease amendment.

The Elmira City Council is also expected to discuss plans for a developer to build a new apartment building along the Clemens Center Parkway, which would require rezoning.