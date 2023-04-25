ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira City councilman accused of getting into a fight at a local bar earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his assault charge.

District 5 Councilman Tory Kitching appeared in Elmira City Court in the morning on April 25. According to the court clerk, Kitching pleaded not guilty to 3rd-degree Assault. He is due back in City Court at 9:00 a.m. on May 9, 2023.

Kitching was accused of injuring someone after getting in a fight at WMC North Restaurant & Jazz Club in February 2023. After the incident, Elmira Police confirmed there was an “altercation” involving a councilman; when asked about the alleged assault, Kitching declined to comment to 18 News.

Kitching also works as a parole officer with the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The department commented, “Senior Parole Officer Tory Kitching has been suspended without pay during the course of disciplinary proceedings.”

Kitching will not be running for reelection this year. Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell told 18 News Kitching had made that decision for different reasons before the incident at the bar.