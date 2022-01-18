Elmira City Councilmember Nick Grasso announces candidacy for Chemung County Legislature

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Elmira City Councilmember Nick Grasso announced Monday night his candidacy for Chemung County Legislator, District 11.

Grasso is currently Councilman for District 1 in the City of Elmira in the third year of his 4-year term. He says he is passionate about this city and wants to advocate for Elmira on a county level.

“My business is in the city, my home is in the city, I’m raising my family here in the city and I really believe that we need someone to advocate for what’s best for the City of Elmira at the county level,” said Grasso.

District 11 includes much of Grasso’s current district, City of Elmira’s District 1, a majority of the downtown Elmira district, and a majority of City of Elmira’s District 4.





Chemung County District 11 Legislator is currently held by Bob Riggs, who is running for re-election.

Grasso is currently the only candidate running against him, as of now.