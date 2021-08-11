Elmira City Hall, County Court cleared after evacuation for alleged bomb threat

UPDATE: City Hall and the Chemung Coounty Courthouse have both been cleared after a K-9 team was brought in. The roads are also open.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Court and Elmira City Hall have been evacuated because of a bomb threat.

Church Street and Lake Street have also been closed surrounding the scene.

The Chemung County 911 is located in Elmira City Hall. Operations were moved to Schuyler County where dispatchers are pulling double duty until City Hall is cleared.

State Police confirmed that a bomb-detection K-9 was brought to canvass the building.

18 News will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.