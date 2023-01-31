Elmira City Manager refuting Councilman Grasso’s claims and shooting down rumors of a rumor about Alvernaz’s replacement on Jan. 31, 2023

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following weeks of unanswered questions surrounding the sudden replacement of Anthony Alvernaz as the Elmira Police Chief, the City Manager is refuting claims made by a councilman at Monday’s council meeting.

On January 31, City Manager Mike Collins told 18 News that Grasso’s claim that he knew why Alvernaz was replaced was incorrect and that Grasso had never received the official reason.

Through all this, council members, Collins, nor Alvernaz have not explained the sudden EPD Chief change.

Here’s a timeline of what we know so far:

On January 9, City officials suddenly announced that Anthony Alvernaz was no longer employed by the City of Elmira and would be replaced as police chief.

On January 12, Collins said Grasso was made aware of a rumor as to why Alvernaz was replaced. Grasso has not addressed said rumor with 18 News, and Collins didn’t clarify what the rumor was.

On January 13, Collins said he sent an email to all City council members, saying the rumor was not true. Collins believes Grasso never read this email.

On January 16, the Elmira City Council tabled a resolution to appoint Kristen Thorne as the Interim Police Chief after a tie vote among council members. District 1 Councilman Nick Grasso told 18 News that he tabled the appointment only because he wanted more information on why Alvernaz was replaced, claiming he never received any details on the sudden change.

On January 17 or 18, Collins said Grasso wanted the official reason for Alvernaz’s replacement, but Collins made him aware that the City Manager’s office had no comment. Collins said Grasso then came to his office and Collins told Grasso in person that the rumor was not true. Collins also said that Grasso confirmed the rumor was what he had been given as an official reason for Alvernaz’s replacement.

On January 30, during another council meeting, the council this time voted to appoint Thorne as the Interim Police Chief. In an explanation on the reversal of his decision, Grasso told 18 News that since the last meeting, he had been specifically told by City Manager Mike Collins why Alvernaz was replaced.

On January 31, City Manager Mike Collins told 18 News that Grasso’s claim that he knew why Alvernaz was replaced was incorrect and that Grasso had never received the official reason.

Again, through all of this, no city officials or the former police chief have explained why Alvernaz was so suddenly removed.