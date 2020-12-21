Elmira city officials plan to charge homeowners who haven’t shoveled

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Snow Shoveling_-4459730202928791363

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Nearly five days after the Twin Tiers was hit with a huge snow storm the City of Elmira is demanding that people clear off their sidewalks.

According to City of Elmira Code Enforcement Officer, John McCracken, between 50 and 60 tickets have already been issued to residents in the area.

The city will begin to clear off the sidewalks that have not been shoveled yet tomorrow, Dec 22, and homeowners will then be charged.

The city wants to remind residents to shovel out fire hydrants around their property.  McCracken also reminds homeowners that if you have a corner lot, you are required to make sure there is access to the street.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now