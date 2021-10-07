Elmira City School District adjusting school schedule this Friday due to bus driver shortage

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District will be modifying its school schedule for Oct. 8 due to a school bus driver shortage. The district says they will be understaffed by 16 bus drivers and the change is only for Friday, Oct. 8.

Secondary schools will begin on a one-hour delay and elementary schools will be released following a typical Wednesday-early release schedule (please see below for a reminder of release times). Transportation WILL be provided.

Schedule changes for Friday, October 8, 2021, are as follows:

• Broadway Academy (grade 9), Ernie Davis Academy (grades 7-8), Elmira High School (Grades 10-12) will begin on a one-hour delay on Friday October 8, 2021. Food services will provide breakfast for all students.

• Elementary Schools will release at their “Wednesday Release Times” as follows:

– Primary (Diven, Fassett, Pine City, Riverside) – 1:45 p.m.

– Intermediate (Beecher, Broadway, Hendy, Parley Coburn) – 1:25 p.m.

New Day and Kids World programming will run on October 8th with normal Wednesday hours. The ARCADE program will be canceled for Friday, October 8.

Last month Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan to handle the state-wide issue of school bus driver shortages. The plan includes short-term steps to remove barriers and recruit traditional and non-traditional Commercial Driver’s License holders, expand CDL testing opportunities, and enhance processes all designed to get more drivers into school buses.

Additionally, New York State is launching outreach to more than 550,000 CDL license holders in New York State.