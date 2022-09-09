ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City School District is providing school supplies for the academic year. All of the students from kindergarten up through 12th grade will be receiving a generous donation to help them be successful this school year.

The price of school supplies has sky rocketed in the recent years due to pandemic related supply chain issues. Retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, and Target are struggling to find space on shipping containers leading most companies resorting to air freight, which is costly. In order to make up for the money lost on transporting the items to stores, retailers have to raise the prices of their products.

Fortunately enough, the Elmira City School District was able to purchase supplies such as pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, glue, markers, and more for each student to use.

“The price of school supplies can be enormous … we wanted to be able to help our families and give them something to not have to worry about when coming back to school.”

If you represent a community agency that would like to support the families of Elmira through donation, please contact your student’s building principal or Beth Manwaring in the District’s Office of Public Information at 607-735-3091 or bmanwaring@elmiracityschools.com.