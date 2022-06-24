ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira City School District Retiree Class of 2022 includes 28 staff members, who collectively taught for 210 years.

Yesterday, June 23rd, was a Beecher Elementary retiree party. It honored all three retirees at the elementary school. Each of the schools within the Elmira City School District have a club called the “Sunshine Club”. The club recognizes each retiree and cake was provided at the Beecher Elementary School party via donations from the club.

The Elmira City School district leadership delivered yard signs honoring their retirement. They were delivered to each of the 28 retirees.