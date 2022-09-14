ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The disturbing case of a disabled Elmira High School student getting raped multiple times in 2019 and impregnated has reached the New York State Appellate court.

In a court appearance on September 14, the Elmira City School District appealed a lower court’s decision to let two previous rapes of the student be included in the case.

The lawsuit, which made headlines in January 2022, claims that the student was raped on three occasions by another student on school grounds: in June, September, and October 2019. The Chemung County Supreme Court ruled that the June and September incidents should be included in the lawsuit.

In its appeal on September 14, ECSD’s attorney argued that the June and September rapes should be taken out of consideration.

The victim’s attorney said that ECSD was aware of the first rape incident and should have taken action to prevent the next two. Meanwhile, the attorney for ECSD said the school had footage of two students entering the area where the third rape allegedly happened, but the school has “been unable to locate” any footage regarding the June and September incidents.

In a statement to 18 News after the appeal hearing, Aubrey Hetznecker, Esp., the attorney for the victim and her family said, “Based on today’s arguments, we are hopeful that the Third Department Appellate Division upholds the sound judgment of the trial court.”

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information when a decision is handed up from the court.