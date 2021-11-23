Elmira City Schools get nod from Macy’s ahead of Thanksgiving Parade

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira elementary school received a nod from Macy’s ahead of the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Fassett Elementary School second-graders held their own Thanksgiving parade in school on November, 23. The students decorated their own balloons and paper animals for the parade through the halls.
In response, the retailer tweeted at the Elmira City School District. “These balloons look fantastic!” Macy’s said.
These balloons look fantastic! ❤️ #MacysParade— Macy’s (@Macys) November 23, 2021
In a “virtual field trip”, the students learned about the history of the Macy’s parade and the iconic balloons and puppets that take to the skies each year.