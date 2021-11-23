Elmira City Schools get nod from Macy’s ahead of Thanksgiving Parade

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Macy’s unveils the new fleet of floats joining the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 16, 2021 in Moonachie City. Pictured is Magic Meets The Sea float. Captain Minnie Mouse is at the helm as Disney Cruise Line’s float makes its maiden voyage in the Big Apple! Modeled after their newest ship, the Disney Wish, which will set sail next summer, it features classic filigree trim on the bow; plus, Mickey-shaped porthole mirrors allow spectators to see themselves on a Disney cruise. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira elementary school received a nod from Macy’s ahead of the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fassett Elementary School second-graders held their own Thanksgiving parade in school on November, 23. The students decorated their own balloons and paper animals for the parade through the halls.

In response, the retailer tweeted at the Elmira City School District. “These balloons look fantastic!” Macy’s said.

In a “virtual field trip”, the students learned about the history of the Macy’s parade and the iconic balloons and puppets that take to the skies each year.