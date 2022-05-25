ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With Memorial Day approaching, The Elmira Civil War Prison Camp has announced its summer hours, allowing people of all ages to take a tour and learn about Elmira’s history.

The camp will be open on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Guided tours will be available during these hours. You can also schedule private tours by visiting the Elmira Civil War Camp Facebook page, or by contacting them on the website at https://www.elmiraprisoncamp.com. The camp is located at 645 Winsor Ave., Elmira N.Y. 14902.

Memberships are available online for $25. As a member, you can support the camp’s educational and preservation projects. In addition, members will receive access to members-only events, volunteer opportunities, tax-deductible contributions, and a discount that the gift shop.