Elmira College announces budget cuts due to COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College has announced that they will be making budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The College will discontinue six academic programs and three athletic teams and reduce staffing by 20% in order to maintain financial stability as it restructures for a sustainable future. Affected employees and students have been notified of these changes.

Academic programs affected include American Studies, Classical Studies, Economics, International Studies, Music, Philosophy & Religion, and Spanish & Hispanic Studies.

The athletic programs that will be cut are men’s and women’s cross country and women’s golf.