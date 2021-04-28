Elmira College, Arnot Health hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College and Arnot Health partnered to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Cowles Hall on Wednesday.

The clinic ran for several hours on Tuesday offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and a second clinic will be available on Wednesday as health officials push to get younger residents vaccinated.

“We are really trying to look at that younger population, the students especially going back home for summer break,” said Marie Watson, Program Director for Arnot Health’s vaccine clinics. “We want to make sure that they’re vaccinated before they get back home, and also focusing on those children that may be still in school that are 16 and over, playing sports and whatnot throughout the summer, really trying to get them in and get them vaccinated as well.”

According to Elmira College’s COVID-19 dashboard, between August and December 2020 there were 161 total positive cases of COVID-19 among the student population and nine cases among staff.

Since January there have been three cases among students and three among staff at the college.

