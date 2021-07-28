Elmira College awarded $10K Preserve NY Grant for historic Mark Twain home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College was awarded a $10,000 Preserve New York Grant to fund a Historic Landscape Report at Quarry Farm.

The landscape report will be an in-depth review of the exterior of Mark Twain’s home and its surroundings to outline what is needed to keep the property intact. The report will focus on drainage to avoid problems with the buildings on the property.

The report will also look at how best to restore the vegetation and trees on the property to the state it was in restoring the vegetation and trees of the property to the state it was in during Mark Twain’s time.

“It’s essential for us to preserve and restore the environment in which Twain was inspired to pen works that remain relevant hallmarks of the American experience,” said Joseph Lemak, director of the Elmira College Center for Mark Twain Studies. “This is a priority in our preservation efforts, especially as precipitation levels become more erratic in this era of climate change.”

The Elmira College Center for Mark Twain Studies will hire Martha Lyon Landscape Architecture, LLC, to conduct the report.