Elmira College boasts inaugural program, synergy connects community

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Elmira College’s new program, First Year, First service saw a strong turnout.

Roughly 100 plus students and faculty/staff participated.

Students walked down North Main Street to Wisner Park for the festivities.



This year’s incoming class engaged in this community service project designed to bring first-year students together while helping them learn more about the Elmira community.

“People are going to come in and say it looks great, it looks beautiful,” said Elmira College, Devin Truman.

Others echoed that sentiment.

“I hope to see it flourish,” said Leda Jaquin. “This is a really nice city and nice town. The people here are amazing,” continued Jaquin.

Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell said Elmira is swiftly moving forward and it’s vital to show support.

“It’s important for me as the mayor of the city to be at these events to give gratitude and thanks,” said Mandell. “I want to make sure they get a warm welcome in this city,” he continued.

EC students and employees helped paint the picnic tables in Wisner Park, wash windows for downtown businesses, and downtown cleanup. Those participating wore One Team, One Elmira, One Community t-shirts, symbolizing the unity and synergy between the College and greater Elmira community.