Elmira College Theatre presents “The Wolves”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira College Theatre Program is bringing Sarah DeLappe’s Pulitzer Prize finalist “The Wolves” to the Gibson Theatre stage.

Taking place on an indoor soccer field, “The Wolves” follows the story of nine high school girls who experience life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, all throughout their soccer warmups.

“I wanted to see a portrait of teenage girls as human beings,” DeLappe said in a statement about her play. “As complicated, nuanced, very idiosyncratic people who weren’t just girlfriends or sex objects or manic pixie dream girls, but who were athletes and daughters and students and scholars and people who were trying actively to figure out who they were in this changing world around them.”

The first step in the cast members’ rehearsal process included learning different soccer techniques.

“Most of us have never played soccer before, so it was pretty interesting to have to learn how to do that,” senior cast member Sadie Kennett said.

Performances of “The Wolves” at Elmira College are as follows:

March 6 at 8 p.m.

March 7 at 8 p.m.

March 8 at 2 p.m.

The production is free and open to the public, with seating first come-first served.

“Come have fun with us because we’re all here having fun on stage and we want to share that with people,” Kennett said. “That’s why we do what we do.”

“The Wolves” contains strong language, discussion of sex, and adult themes.