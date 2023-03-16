ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College is holding an upcoming event to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

The event is a dance marathon that will be held on March 25th from 10:00am to 8:00pm. the students participating in this event are looking forward to the community joining in and donating for this cause. The students expressed why it’s so important for them to be involved in this fundraiser.

“I just really like helping and I feel like this is a really great cause… I’ve been doing it for so many years and I’m just committed to the cause,” said James Blair.

“I’m a nursing major and this is close to the field I’m going into…. I do have family members who survived the NICU and that had a significant impact on why I chose to do the dance marathon,” said Hailey Clancy.

This is event is an opportunity to support the families of these children and raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. More information about this event can be found on the Elmira College website.