Elmira College gets new provost

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College is welcoming Patricia Ireland as its new provost.

Ireland said”I am excited to join Elmira College, a forward-thinking institution that expertly prepares students for current and emerging careers. Equally as important, Elmira College engages the students’ passions, educates each person for lifelong learning, and fosters a love of service. Elmira graduates make a positive difference in their communities and beyond.”

Ireland is originally from New Jersey and has experience in traditional and remote learning as a dean and provost at colleges in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Maine.

She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Boston College, a master’s from Andover Newton Theological School and a master’s and Ph.D. from Drew University.