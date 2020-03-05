Elmira College Health Care Career Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined in studio this morning by Executive Director of the Career Development Council, Susan Pawlak and Dean of Admissions for Elmira College, Jackie VanBrunt to talk about an upcoming Health Care Career Day at the college.

The Health Care Career Day will be held Friday, March, 6th at Elmira College and is designed to introduce local high school students to the various career options they have in the healthcare field.

Pawlak and VanBrunt say there are already over 150 students signed up to attend the career day. Pawlak says, “It’s a great opportunity for students to meet professionals in career fields that they’re interested in possibly pursuing right from our local community to help make informed decisions on their next steps after high school”.

VanBrunt says, ” This is a great opportunity for students to learn about Elmira College as well as what it takes to be successful in college, even if a student is learning about if they want to go to medical school we can talk to them about our partnership with LECOM or even tour the campus and learn about things like athletic training”.