ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College hosted its annual Octagon Fair on Saturday, showcasing the school’s dozens of student organizations and offering a family-friendly event for the community.

The college’s 54th annual Octagon Fair took over the sidewalks of the campus on October 1, with dozens of tents and displays that highlighted over 80 student clubs and organizations. The event also featured vendors from the community, food trucks, and live performances from students and local musicians.

Kids had the chance to do crafts and play games, as well.

The event is open to the public and will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.