Elmira College hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College and Arnot Ogden Medical Center will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Available to anyone age 12 and older, the clinic is free and open to the public.

Attendees can choose between the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be signed up to get their second vaccine dose during a clinic on Sept. 22. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the Sept. 1 and Sept. 22 clinics.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register. Also, attendees should visit www.arnothealth.org to print out and complete the registration form before the event.

Elmira College students from outside of New York State should use the College address (One Park Place, Elmira, NY 14901) when submitting forms.

Although not currently mandated, Elmira College students are “strongly encouraged” to get vaccinated.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email the Clarke Health Center at clarkehealth@elmira.edu.