ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira College announced a new accelerated doctorate program with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM).

Elmira College and LECOM will be offering a dual admission accelerated program that will allow students to become a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in six years. Students in this program will earn a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Elmira College during the first half of the program and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree during the second half. These students won’t have to take the MCAT or complete graduate school applications.

“This exciting and unique program is another chance for us to build on our strategy to pair a liberal arts education with career-focused programs,” said Elmira College President Dr. Charles Lindsay. “Thanks to the relationship between EC and LECOM that began in 2019, we have found ways to create hands-on learning experiences that add value for the students at both institutions.”

For the first two years of the program, students will live on Elmira College’s campus while completing general education requirements. During their third year, students will be dual enrolled at Elmira College and LECOM and have the option to live on Elmira’s campus. Students will spend their last three years in the program taking graduate-level courses at LECOM

This new BS to DO program will require students to meet all curriculum standards at both schools. According to Elmira College, this isn’t the case for most other accelerated DO programs. Additionally, the college stated that other programs take seven or eight years to complete and don’t grant bachelor’s degrees.

Osteopathic doctors have the same credentials as medical doctors. Both types of doctors can prescribe medications and perform surgeries. Osteopathy takes a more preventative and holistic approach than traditional healthcare. About 70% of LECOM graduates go into primary care.

For more information about this program, visit the BS to DO page on the Elmira College website.