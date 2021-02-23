Elmira College launches new healthcare management major

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College is adding healthcare management to its health sciences programs for “motivated, caring, and service-oriented individuals to meet the challenges and complexities of today’s world.”

The new bachelor’s degree program, now available for current and incoming students, “will provide a foundation in management basics and the specifics needed to run a healthcare facility, such as ethics, healthcare policy and regulation, and the growing role of technology in the field.”

“Healthcare is a growing field,” said Gene Rendino, assistant professor of business administration. “This program will help meet the growing need for expertise within healthcare management for department managers, finance managers, quality and improvement managers, and other healthcare administration positions.”

Elmira College will work with the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and students will be required to complete an internship for the program.

“We are excited about our affiliation with and proximity to the LECOM at Elmira campus,” added Rendino. “The additional healthcare professionals and medical students in the area provides students in the EC healthcare management program a broad network for learning about the many facets of running and managing a healthcare unit or facility.”

To learn details about the new major, visit the healthcare management webpage on elmira.edu.