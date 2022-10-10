ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The leaves are changing fast. With the hills of the Twin Tiers taken over by brilliant oranges, reds, and yellows, Elmira College has been named one of the best college campuses to look at fall foliage.

Colleges of Distinction released a list of colleges and universities across the country that have some of the best “picture-perfect” fall foliage views. Multiple schools across New York and Pennsylvania also made the list, including SUNY Oneonta, York College of Pa., and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in McKean County.

Elmira College’s 55-acre campus was named as one of the campuses that “truly comes alive during the fall season.”

“For over 100 years, the college has celebrated Mountain Day every October,” the listing explained. “What started as an event designed to bring faculty and students closer together through canceled classes and picnic lunches has since turned into a campus-wide event.”