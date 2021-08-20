Elmira College nursing faculty receive ‘Andy’ patient simulator from alumna

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College nursing program received a generous donation from an alumna: a lifelike patient simulator nicknamed ‘Andy.’

The Pediatric HAL simulator, nicknamed ‘Andy’ by the nursing faculty after the donor’s late husband, is designed to mimic lifelike movements and even emotions to give nursing students practical experience.

Colleen Parsons runs the college’s simulation lab. “Our high-fidelity simulators like Andy allow the students to experience multiple true-to-life situations,” she said. “It’s especially important for our students to practice using lifelike simulators because so much is demanded of RNs in hospitals and emergency care, especially with pediatric patients.”

Andy’s distinct attributes include the ability to mimic emotions, to respond to light and track movement with his eyes, provide real-time feedback during emergency procedures like CPR, and more.