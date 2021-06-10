Elmira College nursing graduates honored in pinning ceremony

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College hosted its annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony in Gibson Theatre as part of the college’s 2021 Commencement celebrations.
The ceremony recognized the students who have completed the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
In addition to the 60 students who received their nursing pins, special awards were presented to:
- Chelsea Janeski, Dr. Kathleen Sward Excellence in Nursing Award
- Janice Teeter, Rho Gamma Scholarship Award
- Stephanie Burchard, Professional Nurses of the Twin Tiers Leadership Award
- Zoya Katta, Elmira College Excellence in Nursing Award