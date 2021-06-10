Elmira College nursing graduates honored in pinning ceremony

As part of Elmira College’s 2021 Commencement celebrations, the nurse education program hosted the annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony in Gibson Theatre. The ceremony recognized the students who have completed the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College hosted its annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony in Gibson Theatre as part of the college’s 2021 Commencement celebrations.

The ceremony recognized the students who have completed the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

In addition to the 60 students who received their nursing pins, special awards were presented to: