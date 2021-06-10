Elmira College nursing graduates honored in pinning ceremony

As part of Elmira College’s 2021 Commencement celebrations, the nurse education program hosted the annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony in Gibson Theatre. The ceremony recognized the students who have completed the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

In addition to the 60 students who received their nursing pins, special awards were presented to:

  • Chelsea Janeski, Dr. Kathleen Sward Excellence in Nursing Award
  • Janice Teeter, Rho Gamma Scholarship Award
  • Stephanie Burchard, Professional Nurses of the Twin Tiers Leadership Award
  • Zoya Katta, Elmira College Excellence in Nursing Award

