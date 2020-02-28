Elmira College raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network at Arnot Ogden

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The fifth annual Elmira College Dance Marathon (ECDM), in support of the Children’s Miracle Network at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, will be held on Saturday, February 29, at St. Anthony’s gymnasium in Elmira.

The marathon’s goal is to raise money for children and families in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Since founded in 2015, ECDM has raised over $50,000 for CMN at Arnot Health.

Alex VanAernam, overall director of ECDM 2020, says, “Even though we are a small campus, this is one of the big events that everyone looks forward to each year and is really passionate about. We receive participation from all levels in the college community including students, parents, faculty, and staff, and their support means the world to us. We always look forward to hearing from the Miracle Families and listening to their stories about what the Children’s Miracle Network means to them. It’s amazing to see, even with about 100 participants each year, the impact of all of our hard work and dedication has on the community.”

Those registering and attending the event will receive a free t-shirt and access to all event perks including food, activities, music, and meeting Miracle Families.

To donate or register for the event, click here.