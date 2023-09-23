ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — U.S. News and World Report released its annual college rankings, and Elmira College ranked high on a few of its lists.

U.S. News and World Report broke its rankings up by four regions, and Elmira College belongs to the North region. Out of 52 colleges in the North, Elmira College ranked seventh best overall, second best value school, and fourth best for social mobility.

“This report recognizes the value we place on a student-centered education where students can immerse themselves and become members of a community,” said Dr. Charles Lindsay, Elmira College President. “As ever, we will continue to strive for academic excellence and innovate new programs that support our students as they start to find their place in the world.”

The top school rankings took factors like graduation rates, peer assessments (assessments from academics at other schools), retention rates, financial resources, student debt, student-to-faculty ratios, and faculty salaries into consideration. Graduation rates and peer assessments had the biggest impact on each school’s rank. Peer assessments aren’t available on U.S. News and World Report’s website, but the site does show that Elmira College’s four-year graduation rate is 52%, and the school has one faculty member for every eight students.

When it comes to the best value schools, the rankings were determined by the quality of education compared to average the cost for full-time students after getting need-based financial aid; the number of full-time students receiving need-based scholarships and grants; the percentage of students who received need-based aid, who also received grants and scholarships they don’t need to pay back; and the average discount full-time students receive from the school’s sticker price. Elmira College’s tuition and fees are listed as $39,712 for the 2023-2024 school year, and the national average cost of tuition is $43,477. Room and board costs students just under $14,000. The average Elmira College student can expect to pay about $25,000 every year after receiving financial aid.

Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than their more well-off peers to graduate from college. The social mobility ranking shows how successful schools are at admitting and graduating economically disadvantaged students. This ranking is determined by how well Pell Grant recipients and first-generation students perform and how many of these students graduate.

“We are increasing access to students with different life experiences and financial means,” said Lindsay. “Our Center for Academic and Professional Excellence combines our academic and career services under one banner, providing support services like tutoring, writing, academic accommodations, and career support. And this type of support continues even after our students graduate.”

To see where other colleges rank on U.S. News and World Report’s lists and to learn more about how the rankings are determined, visit this website.