Elmira College starting Term II in person, no booster requirement at this time

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College will begin its Term II semester in person on January 10, 2022.

The college confirmed the start of in-person learning in a letter sent to students during the winter break.

A spokesperson for Elmira College confirmed with 18 News that “at this time” the college has not announced a COVID-19 booster requirement.

Elmira College will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in January and February 2022.

All Elmira College vaccine clinics will be located in the Rotunda of Cowles Hall on the Elmira College campus and the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. The clinics are free and open to the public.

Jan. 13, 10 am – 2 pm, https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/598a36b13eac41acbc84897a191e531f

Feb. 10, 10 am – 2 pm, https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/995f5aca43814b8aaf01be070d9fd8ce

We are continually reviewing the situation as Omicron becomes the dominant strain and will make decisions accordingly.

At this time, Elmira College intends to begin Term II in person on January 10, as planned. This includes:

International and New Student Orientations on Thursday, January 6, and Friday, January 7.

Residential students returning to campus by Sunday, January 9. Additional details will be forthcoming from Campus Life. Students should continue to watch their email and check the homepage of MyEC for announcements and updates.

Per the current Elmira College COVID-19 Guidelines (page 5), if a student must isolate or quarantine due to COVID symptoms or exposure, there will be no special provisions provided for classes. The student will not be able to attend classes in person so as not to expose others, and there will not be an online option. It will be handled like any other illness. The student will be responsible for contacting their faculty members and making up any missed work. This is the same process that would occur if a person contracted measles, hepatitis, or some other contagion.

Elmira College says the entire campus community “must do its part to help mitigate the transmission of the virus and keep the campus safe” by adhering to the following guidelines:

Getting a vaccine booster. The College will host two clinics in January/February at which attendees can receive any of the three vaccines.

Wearing a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. This is a New York State mandate and part of the College’s NYS HERO Act Policy which is currently in effect through January 15, 2022.

Holding meetings (students and employees) outside, in large open spaces, or virtually.

Students: avoiding “hanging out” inside in close quarters for extended periods. Residential students should limit gatherings in residence hall rooms.

Participating in the College’s random testing as notified. Testing will be increased during the first two weeks of the Term.

Students with questions should email the Clarke Health Center at clarkehealth@elmira.edu.