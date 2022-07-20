The condenser microphone was invented at Western Electric in 1916 by E. C. Wente.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College is starting a new Media and Communications program as an option for a major or minor for students this coming fall.

The Media Studies, Communications, and Design program focuses on “production and analysis of different types of media” the announcement said. These include print media, streaming, social media, and podcasting.

According to the college’s website, the program’s core curriculum includes classes in Marketing, Art Studio, U.S. Media Revolutions, Culture Studies, and others.

“Employers increasingly demand communications skills beyond writing and speaking,” says Dr. Matt Seybold, Associate Professor of American Literature & Mark Twain Studies, who will serve as the major’s founding director. “Some of our incoming students will likely go on to design messaging in augmented reality or in the metaverse.”

Elmira College said the program is designed to integrate with other majors such as Art, Business, English, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, History, Women’s & Gender Studies, and others. It is designed to help grow students’ skills in advertising, broadcasting, graphic design, internal and external communications, market, publishing, telecommunications, and more.